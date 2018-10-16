Marcus Christopher Contreras, 30

Marcus Christopher Contreras of East Grand Forks, MN was taken by our Lord on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in East Grand Forks.

Marcus Christopher Contreras was born January 15, 1988 in Fort Worth, TX the son of David Contreras and Rebecca (Contreras) Lemuz. He graduated from Cavalier Senior High School in 2007. After graduation, he went on to pursue a career in welding and obtained his CDL and Northland Technical College in East Grand Forks. Marcus enjoyed working in the agricultural field and driving semi. He was an avid racing fan and a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. He would always cheer on his Cowboys proudly. His hobbies included working on vintage pick-ups and exploring various types of music. He was a hardworking man who was well known for his contagious smile and happiness as he greeted anyone who crossed his path. He was a man of many talents who liked to work with his hands and help any stranger who was in need. He had a big heart. Marcus was an individual who knew the importance of family and any chance he had was spent in the presence of family. His family is privileged to have many, many memories of Marcus and his beautiful personality.

Marcus had a passion for farming and for the past 4 years Marcus worked with Kyle Zak on the farm. Marcus loved Kyle and Kyle cared very deeply for Marcus. His co-workers also cared for him and loved him very much.

Marcus is survived by his parents Rebecca & Genaro Lemuz and David & Christine Contreras; grandparents, Catarino & Mary Surita Jr., and Eva Contreras; siblings, Katrina Contreras, Zachary Contreras, Genaro Lemuz Jr., David Roy and Breanna Contreras; aunts and uncles, Norma (Abel) Lemus, Silvia Surita, Diana Surita, Patricia (Sergio) Quijano, Catarino (Anna) Surita III, Mary Contreras, Linda Burnett, Gloria (John) Mozinski, Angie (Robert) Robledo, Joann (Ricardo) Sanchez, Melissa (Crystal) Martinez and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Juan Pedro Contreras, Sr., and an uncle, Pedro Contreras, Jr.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 1:00 p.m at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

Amundson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.