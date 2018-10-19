Local 4H clubs active in Kittson County

4H clubs have been a staple in small communities since its founding in 1902 and the Halma club chapter is no exception. Since its official founding in 1933, it has been dedicated to community service, family activities and education. Jennifer Klegstad, with the Halma 4H Ideal Club states that, “Right now we have about 25 members in our club and gain new members each year.”

Children can join as early as Kindergarten and is open to children through twelfth grade. “It’s family involvement and not just something where the parents sit and watch their kids in their chosen activity. The entire family can be part of it, if you choose to,” says Jennifer.

National 4H Week is celebrated the first full week in October. While the Halma Ideal Club is celebrating by hosting a new member night on October 28, their community involvement is celebrated year round. Jennifer says their community service to Kittson County ranges from “helping rake at the State Park, make crafts and singing at Christmas time for the assisted living, building picnic tables for the town of Karlstad and county fairground; we have an annual food drive for the local food shelf at Thanksgiving time, and have helped serve many ‘GIVE’ meals in Halma.”

