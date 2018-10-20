City of Karlstad (MN) Notice to Bidders HVAC -Fire Station Addition

Sealed Bids will be received and publicly opened by the City of Karlstad, Kittson County, Minnesota, at the City Council Chambers Northland Square building, 1st Street South, Karlstad MN 56732 (Tel 218-436-2178) on Monday November 5th, 2018 at 8:00 PM for the furnishing of work and materials for the construction of the Karlstad Fire Station Addition. Plans and specifications may be examined at the office of the City administrator/Clerk and copies may be obtained for the contractor’s individual use by applying to the City Administrator/Clerk. Bid packages will be clearly marked on the outside: BID FOR KARLSTAD FIRE STATION ADDITION along with Bidder’s name. Bids must be made based on cash payment for work and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check (on a responsible bank in the State of Minnesota) or a bidder’s bond made payable without conditions to the City of Karlstad, MN in an amount of not less than 5% of the total amount of the bid. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any bids received without explanation. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days. By order of the City Council of the City of Karlstad, Minnesota.