Lloyd Welin, 58, of rural Argyle, MN, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018, in his home, under care of hospice, with his wife and children by his side. Lloyd Edward was born on August 22, 1960, in Warren, MN, to Wilferd and Frances (Hall) Welin. He was raised on the farm with his five siblings, and from an early age grew to love the land and working on it. He graduated from Argyle High School in 1978. On July 13, 1985, Lloyd was united in marriage to Julie Ross at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Warren. The two made their home on farms in the Alvarado and Argyle areas, raised two wonderful children, and pursued their vocation to Christian marriage, side by side, for 33 years. Lloyd put his faith in Jesus into practice daily and it led him to worship in several different churches over the years including Alma Baptist, Alvarado Baptist, and the Warren Covenant Church. In addition to his church, his family was equally inspiring and Lloyd loved to share his hobbies and passions with them. From teaching his children how to farm and appreciate antique tractors, to the simple joys of holding his young grandson, Lloyd knew the value of family. Though his final illness and passing came too quickly, we believe that Lloyd’s faith will save him: blessed be his memory. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Julie; children, Emily (John) Enger and their son, Franklin James “Fankie” of Bemidji, MN; son, Benjamin Welin (fiancée, Erin Yri) of East Grand Forks, MN; parents, Wilferd and Frances Welin of rural Argyle; siblings, Robert (Rochelle) of Alvarado, MN, John of Grand Forks, Roger of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Eric (Jennifer) Welin of Argyle; in laws, Peggy (George) Van Kirk, Pat Ross, and Gary (Jane) Ross; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Amy Christine; sister, Karen Anderson; infant niece, Whitney Welin; grandparents, Robert and Lillian Hall, and Elmer and Ethel Welin; and parents-in-law, Howard and Lorna Ross. Funeral Services: Thursday evening, October 18, 2018, at 7 p.m., in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Warren, MN. Visitation: Starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening at the church. Interment: Friday, October 19, at 9:30 a.m., in Vega Baptist Cemetery, rural Alvarado, MN. Arrangements: DuBore Funeral Home, Warren, MN. Online Guestbook: www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com