Arlene Delores (Bahr) Krueger, 89

Arlene Delores (Bahr) Krueger passed away at age 89 on October 13, 2018 at North Star Manor in Warren, Minnesota where she resided for the last two months. Her faithful husband Leon and her family were by her side.

Arlene was born on January 20, 1929 in Thompson, North Dakota. She grew up in the rural Holmes community, graduated from Aakers Business College in Grand Forks and worked as a teller at First National Bank. Arlene married Leon Krueger on June 10, 1951 and they were lifelong residents/farmers of rural East Grand Forks, Minnesota where they raised their six children. She was a follower of Jesus and faithfully served at Zion United Methodist Church of Grand Forks. She and her husband volunteered on various mission trips. Some of their trips included travel to Africa, Guatemala, Texas and New Mexico. Arlene was a devoted wife and mother who valued the close relationships of family as well as extended family. Hospitality was a gift that Arlene shared with many friends and relatives. Everyone always felt welcomed with great food, laughter and games around their table. Involvement in the community was also important to Arlene and she participated in several organizations. She was a founding member of the East Grand Forks Heritage Days, a previous leader of a local 4-H club, a member of COMPAC and Euterpe Music club just to list a few.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin & Myrtle (Schroeder), brother Myron (Dorothy), sister Vivian (Elmer) Rebsch (Leland) Luwe. Survived by her devoted husband Leon of 67 years, sister Loretta (James) Stein of Naperville, Illinois, children: Diane (Bruce) Dishnow of Saline, Michigan, Karen (Tim) McBride of East Grand Forks, Loren (Laurie) Krueger of Grand Forks, Kevin (Debbie) Krueger of East Grand Forks, Richard (Barbara Krueger of East Grand Forks, Joel (Brenda) Krueger of Neenah, Wisconsin, 16 grandchildren 24 great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Zion United Methodist Church in Grand Forks on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation & viewing from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park South, Grand Forks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to: Zion United Methodist Church Choir/music fund. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks.