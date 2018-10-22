Gordon H. Smette, 94, of East Grand Forks, MN formerly of Newburg, ND, died Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Woodside Village, Grand Forks, ND.

Gordon Smette was born January 30, 1924 in Newburg, ND the son of Randel and Anna (Garbe) Smette. He grew up in Newburg, ND and graduated from Newburg High School. Gordon attended Minot State Teachers College and earned a standard teaching certificate. He served his country in the US Army from 1943-46. He married Gladys Thingstad in Minot, ND on May 27, 1945, and they returned to Newburg. Living in a small community, Gordon was a Jack- Of- All -Trades. He taught and coached high school for one year. Gordon and Gladys owned and operated Smette’s General Store and Smette’s Plumbing. He worked at Sund Manufacturing before he started working for the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier in 1958. Belief in community was a strong part of Gordon’ life as he was clerk of the Newburg School Board, Newburg Area Development Corporation, President of Dovre Lutheran Church, lay minister, officer in Senior Citizens, and organized Memorial Day services. Sons of Norway (Nordlyset), Rural Letter Carriers Association, Red Cross, Westhope Home, NARFE, Selective Service, and American Legion are some of the other organizations in which Gordon was involved. At one time he was actively involved in 15 different organizations. Uff da! He finally retired from the U. S. Postal Service in 1996 after 38 years and earning an award for 1 million miles of safe driving.

He believed in God, country and family. He walked and put the flag out every morning, played endless hours of baseball, taught building skills, taught everyone how to drive, wrote sermons and letters, and even though he hated the water, he taught all his children to swim. Gordon and Gladys loved bowling and traveling together. They made an art out of Norwegian treats; lefse, fattimond, rosettes, krumkake and Gordon’s crunch. And Gordon made an art of the handwritten letter. He never met a “sweet” or a Norwegian that he didn’t like. Gordon’s smile, his patience, his belief in community, and his sense of humor will be missed beyond words.

He is survived by children, Rodney (special friend Diane Gregerson) of East Grand Forks, MN, Darlene (Tom) Henning of Dickinson, ND, Darryl (Kathy) of Edmond, OK, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pearl MacLennan of Indianapolis, IN and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Gladys, one sister, Randi, two brothers, Carl and Howard, a granddaughter, great-granddaughter, Emery Rose Edwards and daughter-in-law, Lois Smette.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center, 2122 River Rd. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Inurnment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan ND with date to be determined

