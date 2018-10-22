Janet Marie Nice, 64, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 surrounded by family and friends at Parkwood in Grand Forks, ND.

Janet was born September 17, 1954, in Corydon, Iowa, the daughter of Clell & Eileen (Couchman) Greer. She attended grade school in Sewal, Iowa and junior high and high school in Seymour, Iowa.

Janet married Ron Briske in 1977. That marriage ended several years later. In 1980, Janet married Frank Nice at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Manvel, ND.

She worked at Grzadzielewski Farms, Altendorf Harvesting, RMI, and most recently at the Salvation Army, where she retired from due to health reasons. She also operated her own bookkeeping business for several years.

Janet enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, reading, teaching religion classes, cheering for the Vikings (which was not always enjoyable), relaxing at the lake, sharing a good laugh, and DQ blizzards.

She is survived by her children, Hatti (Derrick) Olson of West Fargo, ND, Brandon “BJ” Nice of Minto, ND, Kellie Nice of Erskine, MN, Danny Nice of Grand Forks; her mother, Eileen; 2 grandchildren, Cooper & Rylee Olson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Janet was preceded in death by her father; husband, Frank Nice and a sister, Linda Snider.

Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Oslo, MN, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service in the church.

Inurnment: Riverside Cemetery of Oslo, MN.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com