Jason Thomas Huseby, 76

Jason Thomas Huseby, age 76, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at his home.

Jason was born on October 12, 1942, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late John and Gladwyn (Eeg) Huseby. He grew up in Red Lake Falls, MN, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1960. Afterwards, he went to work on the railroad with his dad for a year before enlisting in the US Army where he served 2 years in the medical corps and played basketball for various posts in Germany and the US. He returned stateside and enrolled in the University of North Dakota where he played basketball and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Political Science and History. On September 6, 1964, he was married to Mary Ryan at University Lutheran in Grand Forks, ND. The family made their home first in Alexandria, MN, where Jason taught school. In 1969, they moved to Crookston, MN, where he worked for 30 years as a probation officer. In the early 90’s Jason married Karen Sande. In his free time he loved to golf, watch Gopher sports, collect guns, and spend time with his friends at the VFW in East Grand Forks, MN. Most of all he loved being with his family and especially watching his grandchildren compete in various sporting events.

Jason is survived by his children, Dr. Kari (Brad) Wessman of Fargo, ND; Dr. Jay (Tina) Huseby of Bemidji, MN; Hon. Jon (Annie) Huseby of Bemidji, MN; and Kelly (Mike Andringe) Doda of Crookston, MN; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Greta (Don) Snyder of Chaska, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladwyn Huseby.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Monday, October 22, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

