Keith Eugene Driscoll, 91, passed away Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at his home in East Grand Forks, MN surrounded by his loving family. Having actively lived with various forms of cancer for over 30 years, Keith decided shortly after his 91st birthday in August to enter hospice care at his home.

Keith was born on August 9, 1927 in a Grand Forks hospital to Leonard and Gertrude (Henderson) Driscoll and grew up in Huntsville Township, East Grand Forks. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1944. Keith married the love of his life, Maxine Sheppard on November 25, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They raised their family in the same farmhouse Keith grew up in, just 2 miles from where his Irish grandfather, James Driscoll homesteaded in 1879.

Keith farmed all his life with his older brother Ray, forming Driscoll Brothers Farms in the early 1950’s. At their peak, Driscoll Brothers farmed over 7,000 acres in the Red River Valley. They both retired from farming in 1996. Keith put his share of land into a partnership, Keith Driscoll Family Partnership and gifted shares to each of his nine children.

With his constant smile and Irish wit, Keith lived life as an eternal optimist and innovator. Whether it was testing new methods of storing chipping potatoes, renovating used military equipment into farm machinery or buying a helicopter to survey the fields, you could count on Keith and Ray to be the first farmers in the Valley to try new farming techniques.

Keith served on the board of Citizen’s State Bank (now Frandsen Bank and Trust). His father Leonard Driscoll helped found the Bank in 1964 and Keith succeeded him on the board following Leonard’s death in 1973. Keith also served on the boards of Huntsville Township and the Red Lake Watershed District. He enjoyed many years of his Wednesday night bowling league and playing golf with friends and family in both MN and AZ.

As an active member of Sacred Heart, Keith was awarded the Lumen Christi Award in 2004 for his leadership in numerous school and church activities.

Since 1966, Keith would take his family on vacation over July 4th at Sah-Kah-Tay Resort at Cass Lake, MN. That tradition continues and the Driscoll family holds its annual meeting there, with anywhere from 80 to 90 family members in attendance. At the 2013 Annual Meeting, Keith and Maxine articulated values that they hoped their family would remember as they continue his farming legacy. Those values include being good stewards of the land, caring for each other, and continuing to create value for future generations.

Keith is survived by his children, Linda Mahoney, Mesa AZ; Dianne (Pat) Phaneuf, Bend OR; Rebecca Driscoll (Jack Kocak), Minneapolis MN; Jeff (Robin) Driscoll, Tucson AZ; Margi (John) Zavoral, EGF; Donovan (Kathleen) Driscoll, Moorpark CA,; 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by daughters in law, Nancy Driscoll Green, Deerfield WI and Barb Driscoll, Mentor, MN; son in law Wayne Mondt of Clearbrook, MN, sister Marian Olson, Green Valley AZ and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Maxine in 2014, children Marilyn, Brian, Greg and Ann, brothers Raymond, Jerry and Timothy and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Foundation in support of Sacred Heart School, the Altru Hospice program or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Mass of Christian Burial: 4:00 PM, Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30, PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Mass.

Inurnment: Nisbet Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN.

