Lake of the Woods School District #390 School Board Election Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Lake of the Woods School District, ISD 390 will conduct School Board Election in conjunction with other local, state, and federal elections being held Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for the purpose of electing the following offices: 1- District 1 (4-yr term) 2- District 4 (4-yr term) 3- District 6 (4-yr term) The hours of voting at the City of Baudette will be from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The hours of voting at the County Courthouse will be from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The location of the voting precincts is by mail ballot or: 106 Main Street West (City Office) for a portion District 1 206 8th Ave SE (County Courthouse) for portion of District 1, Districts 4 & 6 For additional information or questions, contact Cindi at Lake of the Woods School during business hours from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday at 218.634.2510 ext: 1504. Cynthia McDougall Election Clerk