KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS October 2, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Commissioner Olson was absent. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Younggren. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the September 18, 2018 County Board meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 2,890.75 Ingeman Trucking 5,355.21 Knife River Materials 30,601.48 Marshall County Sheriff 4,060.00 Regents Of The University Of Mn 18,048.00 Strata Corp 7,365.24 TrueNorth Steel 8,616.00 Mn Dept Of Revenue 6,442.62 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,670.60 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,527.50 PERA 0156-00 23,809.91 United Valley Bank 34,345.41 Global Containment Solutions 42,235.51 Johnson Oil Company 4,482.87 Knife River Materials 114,786.07 Ottertail Power Company 3,181.42 ScaleIt USA 2,400.00 Wenck Associates Inc 15,000.00 R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc 88,328.81 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3,680.00 Kittson Soil & Water 34,373.00 Knife River Materials 25,438.56 Moan Grading 16,021.61 109 Payments less than $2000 35,797.28 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $40.01 A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for September. Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Troy Schroeder with the Northwest Regional Development Council. Schroeder announced that a Regional Transportation Coordinating Council had been created and he was looking for 2 representatives from Kittson County. He informed the Board that Kim Johnson had agreed to be on the board and he was looking for one more. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the appointment of Kim Johnson to the Regional Transportation Coordinating Council. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a tax abatement of $180 on parcel #38.0058400 belonging to David and Tina Montoya. It was discovered by the Assessor’s Office that Tina was entitled to 50% homestead market value exclusion on her share of the property. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve appointing Roger Anderson and Joel Muir to 3 year terms on the Two River Watershed District Board of Directors. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve appropriations of $1,000 each to the Hallock, Karlstad, Kennedy, Lake Bronson & Lancaster Fire Departments. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the payment of the following appropriations and authorize the County Administrator to issue warrants from the Revenue Fund to the following entities: Budgeted Appropriated Kittson Soil & Water $63,000.00 $15,750.00 Kittson County Historical Society $61,000.00 $15,250.00 Kittson County Ag Society $22,500.00 $ 2,500.00 NW Regional Library $65,000.00 $16,250.00 The Personnel Committee informed the Board that Appraisers Alyssa Gustafson and Jennifer Koskela had completed their initial level of assessor training and both were ready to become Deputy Assessors. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve making Jennifer Koskela and Alyssa Gustafson Deputy Assessors at band and grade B31-2 Step 2 effective October 7, 2018. The 3rd Quarter 2018 Payroll report was received for information. Correspondence was read. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson informed the Board that the department had finished demolishing a tax forfeit home. So far, there has been no major issue with mud on the road from beet harvest. Several vehicles have been listed for sale on the Department’s Facebook page as well as in ads in the local papers. Mowing in Zones 1, 2, 3 & 5 is complete. MnDOT has plans to work on Highways 175 and 75 in Hallock in 2022 to correct ADA deficiencies. MnDOT also is making plans to repair the westbound approach to the Red River bridge at Robbin. Finally, a project to create a turn lane on southbound Hwy 75 and CSAH 7 in Kennedy is being studied. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve a utility permit on CSAH 1 to connect a water main to the American Federal Bank building in Hallock. Meeting with the County Board were Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer Scotty Allison, Kittson County Veterans Service Officer Wayne Jacobson and Beltrami County Legislative Liaison Joe Vene to provide a status update on the proposed $43 million dollar Veterans Home to be built in Bemidji. The facility will house 72 veterans when finished. Allison noted that just over $40 million has been raised so far and asked the County Board to consider making a donation towards the project. City, county and local donations so far total $1,703,259. The request will be discussed at the next board meeting. The Board adjourned to October 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. _______________________________________ CHAIRPERSON ATTEST: ___________________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 50