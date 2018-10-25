Lilly M. Smolak, 75, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at her home on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Lilly Margaret Skappel was born July 13, 1943 in Roseau, Minnesota to Joel and Olive (Hoyt) Skappel. Lilly attended school in Roseau through the 3rd grade then transferred to Lancaster Public School where she completed her education. On June 27, 1960 she was united in marriage to Joseph Smolak in Lancaster. Lilly worked at several area businesses, including Susan’s and the Lake Bronson Café. She also worked at the Kittson Memorial Nursing Home and Willmar’s Grocery in Warroad. Lilly and Joe were also self employed, doing some residential painting and light construction. After Joe’s passing on April 21, 1991, Lilly moved to Thief River Falls and helped at St. Bernard’s Church as a foster grandmother. She returned to Lancaster and worked in daycare for several years. Lilly was a member of the Lancaster Covenant Church. Family members include a daughter, Theresa Dominguez, Moorhead, MN; four grandchildren, Nicole Smolak, Kelli Maruska, Joseph Maruska and Matthew Maruska; brothers, Franklin (Sharon) Skappel, Lancaster, MN and Gary Skappel, Overland, KS; sisters, Doris (Dennis) Wilebski, Lancaster and Lila Wills, Thornton, CO; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joseph. Memorial services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Lancaster Covenant Church. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Galen, Nordin, presiding; Janelle Hostrup, organist and Lisa Vagle, soloist. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.