Notice of General Election INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2358 Tri-County Schools State of Minnesota NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the general election has been called and will be held for Independent School District No. 2358, Karlstad, State of Minnesota on Tuesday, the 6th day of November, 2018, for the purpose of electing four (4) school board members for four (4) year terms and a Special Election will also be held to elect one (1) member to the School Board for a term of two (2) years. The ballot shall provide as follows: To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s). School District Offices School Board Member Independent School District No. 2358 (Tri-County) Vote for Up to Four () Jenalea Duray () Mark A. Koland () Raeya Hanson () Jenna Caldwell () write-in, if any Special Election – Two-year Term Vote for One () Holly Burkel () write-in, if any Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will open at 7:00 o’clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o’clock p.m. on the date of said election. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on Election Day. The polling places for this election and the precincts served by those polling places will be as follows: City of Karlstad – Karlstad Community Center, Dewey Township – Greenbush Community Center, Mail Ballots: Arveson Township, Davis Township, Deerwood Township, City of Halma, Hazelton Township, Jupiter Township, Klondike Township, City of Lake Bronson, Norway Township, Pelan Township, Percy Township, Springbrook Township, Tegner Township, Augsburg Township, East Park Township, Huntly Township, Lincoln Township, Nelson Park Township, New Maine Township, City of Strandquist, West Valley Township, Wright Township & Lind Township. October 19, 2018 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Date MARK KOLAND _____________________________________ School District Clerk 50