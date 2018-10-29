David A. Gordon, 88, of East Grand Forks, MN died Friday, October 19, 2018 at the Valley Eldercare, Grand Forks, ND.

David Gordon was born March 3, 1930 at the family farm east of Mallory, MN to Joseph J. Gordon and Laura E. (Street) Gordon. David spent the next 86 years on the farm with the exception of two years spent in the US Army. He served as a Radio Operator in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in Jan 1954 at the rank of Corporal. He was a lifetime member of the EGF VFW.

David took over farming operations from his father and also raised cattle and pigs in addition to working at American Crystal Sugar during the seasonal sugar beet campaigns. Later he began full time employment and retired from American Crystal Sugar in 1992. He eventually retired from farming and divided his time between yard maintenance, tractor pulls, threshing bees and auction sales.

He was a devoted son, brother, Uncle and cousin. Always willing to lend a hand to help family and friends. He will be remembered by many for his endless sense of humor.

He is survived by three nephews, Charles “Joe” Gordon of EGF, MN, John (Holly) Gordon of Golden Valley , MN, Gerald “Jerry” (Annie) Swanson of Hamilton, MT and niece Janet Martin of Texas, as well as numerous cousins, grand and great-grand nephews and nieces. David was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles, his sister Vivienne (Swanson), nephews Allan, James, and Gordon Swanson.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before services

Inurnment: Nisbet Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota