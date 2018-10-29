Dorothy Mae Steenerson, 97

Dorothy Mae Steenerson, age 97, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018, at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Dorothy was born on July 17, 1921, the daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Daughtery) Richards. After her mothers death when she was an infant Dorothy was sent from the farm to Red Lake Falls, MN, to be raised by her Aunt Mayme and Uncle Frank. She graduated from Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls and went on to graduate from St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, ND, as a Registered Nurse. She worked in Veteran Affairs Hospitals in California and Oklahoma before returning home to be united in marriage to Omer Steenerson of Crookston, MN. She worked as a Surgical RN in Crookston at St. Francis Hospital until Omer’s job took them to many southwestern states to work. That is when they decided that Arizona would be a wonderful place to retire. They returned to East Grand Forks, MN, where Dorothy worked at 1st National Bank as a bookkeeper for many years. Upon retirement, they spent 18 years between Cass Lake, MN, and Apache Junction, AZ. Omer passed away in 1998 and Dorothy spent the next 19 years between East Grand Forks and Arizona.

Dorothy enjoyed golfing, cards, reading, and all sorts of craft work. She especially loved time spent with her family and friends. Always happy, always smiling!

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo (Dale) Hearn, grandson, Jason (Erica) Hearn, and granddaughter, Lisa Hearn, all of East Grand Forks, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 2 sisters, brother, and 3 infant siblings.

Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Valley Eldercare and Altru Hospice for all their kind work and care throughout this time.

Blessed be the memory of Dorothy Mae Steenerson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service

Inurnment: 10:00 am on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota