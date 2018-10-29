Halma native serves as nurse in hurricane shelter

A nurse with local roots travelled to North Carolina in September to provide medical support at a shelter, following Hurricane Florence.

Sarah Bushaw, a Halma native and ’95 Tri-County High School grad, now works as a registered nurse at Altru Health in Grand Forks, ND.

When Hurricane Florence ravaged North Carolina in September, the state sent out a request for help through EMAC, Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a pact between states for disaster relief.

North Dakota’s Department of Health then sent out the request for nurses to serve vulnerable adult shelters. Bushaw had never done something like this before, but when the request came through, she decided to answer the call.

After talking to her husband and getting the ok from her co-workers who would have to cover her shifts back home, Bushaw had 24 hours before she was on a plane headed to North Carolina.

Bushaw was the only nurse from the Grand Forks area to go; a total of 18 paramedics and 10 nurses from ND flew to Raleigh, NC, to help.

