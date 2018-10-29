Keri M. Jeanotte, 44, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Friday, October 19, 2018 in Sanford Health Center in Fargo, ND, surrounded by her loved ones.

Keri Marie Jeanotte was born on June 27, 1974 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Holly Marion and Leigh Jeanotte. She was raised in Grand Forks and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1988. Keri attended The University of North Dakota and later chose to work for Grand Forks Housing where her giving personality excelled. She used her everlasting knowledge to tutor math to children of all learning abilities. Keri’s current occupation was as a resource counselor with the Grand Forks Public School District emphasizing on the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program. One of the highlights of Keri’s life was working with STEP House in Grand Forks. Throughout her life, she advocated for those who struggled with being bullied.

Keri enjoyed journaling, scrapbooking, crafts and playing cards with her aunts. She left behind many journals for which her family feels this is her way of continuing to be with us. She made personalized scrapbooks for family. Gifts from Keri were the best kind of gifts. She crafted most and personalized them to whoever was receiving them. There’s not a gift she ever gave that didn’t have her love poured into it.

On May 26, 1999, Keri gave birth to her daughter, Jayden Jeanotte (19). In one of her journals, Keri explained her love for her daughter, her “Love Bug”, as “a way I never knew I could love.” She was always proud of any and every thing Jayden did while growing up. They enjoyed talking about their future plans- where they wanted to travel, Keri’s dream of a house for her future grandchildren, and the milestones she wanted to cross with Jayden. Jayden was the light of Keri’s life. Keri never wanted anything as bad as she wanted the happiest of life for her daughter.

Keri cherished many souls throughout her life. Her journals were full of prayers for her best friends and family. She was extremely proud, a bit of a show off actually, of her nieces and nephews. Her dreams were to have a happy family, impact those by speaking about her own experiences, and become an addiction interventionist.

Keri is survived by her daughter, Jayden Jeanotte; her mother, Holly Marion and her father, Leigh Jeanotte all of Grand Forks, ND; sisters, LeiLani (Richard) Sarno of California City, CA, Shawn (Chad) Egeland of East Grand Forks, MN; niece and nephews, Jake, Carly and Ty Sarno, Breanna and Dylan Egeland; aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Avalon Marcellias and John and Marie Jeanottte.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 26, 2018 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Friday.

Burial: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)