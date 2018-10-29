Probate: Estate of Luella Mae Krostue

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 60-PR-18-1991 In Re: Estate of Luella Mae Krostue, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 21, 2018, at 1:00 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court at the Polk County Justice Center, 816 Marin Avenue, Crookston, Minnesota 56716, on a Petition for the Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will and Testament dated July 1, 2009; and for the appointment of Larry G. Krostue aka Gunder L. Krostue, whose postal address is P.O. Box 23, Fisher, MN 56723, as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 10-22-18 /s/ Tamara L. Yon/ME Judge of District Court Dated: 10-22-18 /s/ Kathy Narlok/ME Court Administrator Neil Law Firm, P.C. Nicholas S. Stromsodt MN# 0394882 418 3rd St NW PO Box 477 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-0808 Facsimile: (218) 773-2355 e-mail: nick@egflaw.com (October 31 & November 7, 2018)