Sylvia Ivy Schroeder, 84

Today we celebrate the life of Sylvia Ivy Schroeder who woke up in the arms of her Lord on Friday, October 26th 2018 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Sylvia Ivy Dodsworth was born on November 28th 1933, in London England the daughter of Arthur (John) and Ivy (Cox) Dodsworth. She spent much of her childhood in war-torn England, at times separated from her parents and moved around a lot. She finished school at 15 and then enrolled in a commercial school to become a shorthand typist. She was employed in London where she caught the eye of a handsome American GI Jack Schroeder who wouldn’t let her cross Kingston Bridge without a kiss. This began their 66 year love story. They were married on October 11th, 1952. They settled in East Grand Forks, MN and together they raised their four children.

As a proud new American citizen she held many jobs; a carhop, Tupperware lady, migrant school supervisor, and the job she loved the most was being head cook of school district 595.

Sylvia was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. Her family was her treasure. She was happiest when all her family could gather together. Sylvia had a love for gardening, reading, cooking (she is known for her famous caramel rolls) and spending time making memories at her lake cabin in Bemidji, MN. She was an active member in the church and was a sports enthusiast.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Jack, who is still madly in love with his bride; daughter, Linda (Louie) Forseide, Grand Forks, ND; son, Tim Schroeder East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Jackie (Mike) Rasch, Bemidji MN; daughter, Cindy (Daryl) Evavold, East Grand Forks, MN; 7 grandchildren, Nathan (Tanya) Rasch, Sunday (Eric) Carstens, Katie (Chris) Burgmeier, John (Chris) Driscoll, Adam (Laura) Evavold, Abby (Dave) Deterding, and Ally (Jake) Bauerfeld; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.

Mum, we already miss you and look forward to seeing you again.

In lieu of flowers memorials to First Lutheran Church or Altru Hospice are preferred.

