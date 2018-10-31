Northwest Community Action Head Start / Early Head Start Badger, MN Annual Report – Program Year 2017-2018 Northwest Community Action provided comprehensive Head Start services to 185 children and their families in our four county service area. A total of 178 families were served in Lake of the Woods, Roseau, Marshall and Kittson counties. Of this group of children, 67 were 3 years old, 112 were 4 years old, and 6 were 5 years old but not ready to start kindergarten. 35 children were identified with special needs and individual services meeting their needs were provided in conjunction with each area school district. Services include home visits, centers at area schools, and nutritious breakfasts, snacks or lunches. Also provided are medical screenings done with each county’s Nursing Service, oral health screenings, and follow-up work. Head Start is the payer if the child is not covered by MA, MN Care, MN Sure or other private insurance. Northwest’s Early Head Start program provided EHS services to 124 children, 0-3 years old, in all four of our counties. This number includes children funded by Federal funds as well as ones funded with Minnesota funds. A total of 104 families were served. 42 of the children were 0-12 months, 46 were 1-2 years, and 36 were 2-3 years old. 13 children had identified special needs and received coordinated services with Nursing Services, schools and other service providers. All traditional services were supplied to these children and families in the same fashion as with 3-5 Head Start. Due to families’ relocation and schedules, some dropped and moved before all services could be supplied. Additionally, 3 pregnant women were provided EHS services that included pre-natal referrals and support. In Head Start, 99% of eligible children that we identified were provided services. In Early Head Start, 96% of eligible children were served. Funding for these programs consisted of federal HS/EHS funds of $2,095,519, $238,626 in state funds for services listed earlier and Parent Aware Pathway II Scholarship funds of $187,500 to extend program duration and services in all of our Head Start classrooms. Fund expenses included wages (56.2%) and benefits (22.5%) for the teachers, paraprofessionals, family services staff and costs for administrative support. Additionally, supplies for office, children’s and parent’s services (6.3%) are budgeted for as well as services as previously noted earlier. Other expenditure categories include contractual expenses for Oral Health, Mental Health and Nutrition consultants (2.7%) and also includes public health nursing services, travel (1.2%) and other expenses (11.1%) such as insurance, rent, utilities and vehicle expense. Both HS and EHS programs maintained full enrollment throughout the year. Centerbase attendance has averaged 91%. All children and families received the same services regardless of funding source. Federal funding for complete services for 2018-19 amounts to $2,149,686, state funds will be $231,888 and PA totaling $187,500. A yearly Training and Technical Assistance plan has been developed in conjunction with a Self-Assessment and Professional Development plans that involved review and input from staff, parents and community members. Federal funding provided $39,578 for the additional training and technical assistance for Head Start and Early Head Start staff. For 2018-19, $40,291 is provided for Training and Technical Assistance for staff. Topics include child behaviors, curriculum fidelity and child abuse reporting training to name just a few. With a larger waiting list of eligible 0-3 year olds than 3-5 years old in our service area, we continued to see the demand for our Early Head Start program. Through staff discussion as well as Policy Council discussions, the decision was made to again request focusing Minnesota Head Start funding for Early Head Start. Following our Community Assessment, we provided Early Head Start services to 20 added slots for infants and toddlers in the Warroad area. We served 24 children and families with funding from Minnesota. Note: these 24 children are included in the 124 listed above. Services were uniform across all EHS areas regardless of funding. Minnesota funds used for this program were $238,626. The funding for the same program in 2018-19 will be $231,888 for 21 slots in Minnesota funding as noted earlier. Our most recent financial audit was completed in September, 2017 by Brady, Martz Accounting Services. There were no findings and it was a clean audit. The yearly audit for the past year will be completed in September, 2018. Our health-related services are well-received. 99.5% of our HS children and 100% of our EHS children have received an oral health screening. 97.3% of our HS children and 94.4% of our EHS children received a health screening. Immunizations were complete in 96.2% of our HS enrollees and 96% of our EHS enrollees. Percentages less than 100% are due to families being in the program a very short time before moving/dropping due to schedule conflicts before completion of the screenings. BMI, body mass index, was high in 55% of our HS children so we have training and activities planned to the new PY year to assist children and families with those health concerns. Parents are encouraged to volunteer in HS classrooms as well as having parent meetings throughout the year. Additionally, 4 conferences are held with each family. In Early Head Start, a weekly (46 total) Home Visit of 1.5 hrs is done with each enrolled child and a parent. Also, a Buddy Group get-together is held for all EHS families and their members twice each month in each local area. Activities are provided for the children and parent information and education is shared. Parents are also encouraged to participate with our Policy Council. Parent engagement is emphasized. Literacy activities, budgeting education, mental health counseling and crisis assistance are a few of the parent support services provided. The year also included a Literacy Curriculum called Words Work started in 2012 in conjunction with the Minnesota Community Foundation and the St. Paul Foundation. Private foundation grants are received to enhance literacy materials in each classroom. IPads are also made available to HS children on a limited, rotating basis. Teachers are also provided an IPad for their own professional use with training provided. Head Start also continued using a classroom observation tool called CLASS which is designed to provide uniformity through excellence in classroom observations. Federal monitoring reviews incorporated the CLASS as well with no findings the prior year as noted above. We continued our involvement in a project to aggregate child outcome data statewide using the Teaching Strategies Gold online. Data reports do not involve identifying any participant. The intent of the program is to document child growth success as well as point to areas for improvement. The results will also help refine our efforts to optimize each child’s development and for transitions to kindergarten as well as individual teacher growth. Early Head Start continued to utilize the Child Observation Record Advantage for outcome and growth tracking. The COR has worked well to follow infant and toddler development. During each school year, communications occur with kindergarten teachers in each school district to review expectations and discuss transition experiences. Developmental growth is shared as appropriate. Memorandums of Agreement that lay out transition activities and mutual school readiness goals are developed with each school district. Overarching goals and the developmental growth of Kindergarten-bound children are included below. Based on Teaching Strategies Gold Assessment scores, we saw growth from Fall to Spring of 26% in Social-Emotional scores, 20% in Gross Motor, 22% in Fine Motor, 24% in Language, 26% in Cognitive, 43% in Literacy and 45% in Math scores. School Readiness Goals Domain: Physical Development and Health 1. Children will acquire and maintain a high level of physical health, including being up to date on physical and dental checkups and immunizations. 2. Children will demonstrate an increased ability to care for their own needs appropriately. They will become more independent and resourceful getting needs met. 3. Children will demonstrate increasing control of large muscles for movement, navigation and balance consistent with their chronological and developmental level. 4. Children will demonstrate increasing fine motor strength, coordination and agility for use in self care, manipulation of materials and exploring their environment. Domain: Social Emotional Development 1. Children will be able to manage feelings appropriately and self-regulate with regard to their emotions, attention span and behavior. 2. Children will demonstrate positive, appropriate social relationships with family members, peers and other significant adults. Domain: Approaches to Learning 1. Children will demonstrate a positive approach to learning through persistence, attentiveness, engagement and curiosity. 2. Children will show an increasing ability to express themselves through sound, movement, visual media and role play. Domain: Language and Literacy 1. Children will demonstrate increasing skills in comprehension and use of more complex and varying vocabulary. 2. Children will demonstrate increasing proficiency using language to communicate needs, wants and for self expression. Domain: Cognition and General Knowledge 1. Children will use Math skills in everyday routines as appropriate for their developmental level with increasing competency in counting, comparing, relating and problem solving. 2. Children will engage in exploring their environment through observation, imitation, manipulation, and curiosity. 3. Children will demonstrate use of skills to solve problems, find multiple solutions and answer questions. Publish October 31, 2018