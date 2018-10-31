Probate/Elizabeth Lommen Gibbons

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-18-201 In Re: ESTATE OF Jean Elizabeth Lommen Gibbons DECEASED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY The petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Pettion may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on December 12, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. by this Court at the Lake of the Woods County Courthouse, Baudette, Minnesota. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204. (2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Date: 10/25/18 Courtney Hanert, Court Administrator Alan B. Fish, PA Attorney at Law 102 Second Avenue Northwest Roseau, MN 56751 (218) 463-2088 (218) 463-2099 Publish October 31, November 7, 2018