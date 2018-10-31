SUMMONS FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY/Robert Andrew Gorecki/Jessica Alena Gorecki Bryant Lee Wilson /

State of Minnesota Ninth Judicial District Aitkin County Court File Number: 01-FA-18-152 Robert Andrew Gorecki SUMMONS FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY and Minn. Stat. Ch. 257C Jessica Alena Gorecki Bryant Lee Wilson TO THE ABOVE-NAMED Respondents: IMPORTANT NOTICE The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you to ask for custody of the following minor children: Jeremy Hudson Wilson, born 11/30/05 A COPY OF THE PETITION FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY IS SERVED ON YOU WITH THIS SUMMONS, THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS, EVEN IF IT DOES NOT HAVE A COURT FILE NUMBER LISTED. READ THIS SUMMONS AND ATTACHED PETITION CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND IT, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FOR LEGAL ADVICE. 1. The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you asking the Court to give Petitioner custody of the minor children. 2. You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition, and you must pay the required filing fee unless it is waived by the Court. Answer forms are available on the Minnesota Judicial Branch webpage at www.rnncourts .gov/forms. 3. You must serve your Answer upon the Petitioner within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the Court may decide custody and give Petitioner everything he or she is asking for in the attached Petition. Date: 8/25/2018 Robert Gorecki, Petitioner 39808 340th Lane Aitkin, MN 56431 320-290-2975 Publish October 31, November 7, 14, 2018