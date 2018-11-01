Elmer Gordon Klegstad, 84

Elmer Gordon Klegstad passed away October 23, 2018 at his home in Wirt, MN. Elmer was born April 15, 1934 to Emil and Alma Christine (Lagerquist) Klegstad in Karlstad, MN. He attended school in Strandquist, MN. He was united in marriage to Betty Jo Ferguson on April 14, 1956. From this union one child was born, Gordon Jerome Klegstad. He served in the United States Army from 1957-1963. After his time in the military he began logging and driving truck until 1971. Then he became a contract school bus driver for Dist. #317 from 1971-1984. Also during this time he operated a sawmill and enjoyed his passion for woodworking, making hope chests, gun cabinets and many one of a kind works of art. His love of truck driving got the best of him, so once again he started driving truck, hauling gravel and later driving logging truck, which him and his son did together for several years, making many memories and telling lots of entertaining stories and eating breakfast at any little café they could find, until his retirement in 2003. He enjoyed the outdoors and could always be found in the back of his property with the wild birds and animals that he loved. He was a very kind and gentle soul. He also loved his guns, cowboy boots and cowboy hats. He was a great story teller and a one of a kind cowboy. He is survived by his son, Gordy (Cindy) Klegstad, Wirt, MN. His three grandsons Brody Klegstad (Kristine Krueth), Wirt, MN., Dylan (Sadie) Klegstad, Bemidji, MN and Wyatt Klegstad, Bemidji. MN., and his 2 great grandchildren Oliver and Natalie. Siblings Ernie (Katheryn) Klegstad of Hallock, MN., Jean Davis of Moorhead, MN., Ione Syverson of Karlstad, MN. and Joan Pearson of Karlstad, MN. And many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Arnold Klegstad and sister Irene Nelson A Funeral Service was held Saturday October 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at the Dora Lake Alliance Church, with a burial at the Wirt Cemetery, with full military honors. Arrangements by: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River and Bigfork, Minnesota.