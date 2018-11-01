Stanley L. Johnson, 69, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota passed away at his home on Friday, October 19, 2018. Stanley Luverne Johnson was born January 19, 1949 at Hallock, Minnesota to Bert and Nina Johnson. He grew up on the family farm near Lake Bronson. After attending school in Lake Bronson he moved to Minneapolis and worked with his brother Wally installing sheet rock. Stanley worked as a certified welder for many years. He also farmed for 15 years and helped on the Dean Stromgren and Ron Petersen farms. Stanley retired in 2012 because of health issues. He loved to spend lots of time with all of his grandchildren. Stanley enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He is survived by his spouse, Roberta; a son, Jesse Johnson, East Grand Forks, MN; daughters, Heidi Johnson Ritter, Lake Bronson, Janelle Frei, Hoople, ND and Jill Frei, Lake Bronson; 11 grandchildren; a great grandson; brother, Wally Johnson, Lake Bronson; sisters, Marlyce Oistad, Karlstad and Patsy Prosser, Lake Bronson; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Arlene Johnson and a brother, Ronnie Johnson. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Corienne Jacobson, organist and Shane Olson, soloist. Honorary pall bearers will be Rob Ritter, Cody Hays, Marcus Potrament, Troy Oistad, Evan Austad, Ronnie Austad, Hunter Olson, Eddie Anderson, Dennis Mcannany, Lars Englund, Keith Potrament, Shane Olson, Dion Prosser, Louie Churack, Faron Johnson and Wally Johnson. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.