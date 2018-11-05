Arlene Helm, 77, of Grand Forks, died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis & lung cancer.

She was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Mandan, ND, the daughter of Gustov & Bertha Helm and graduated from Mandan High School in 1958.

She lived in Grand Forks and owned a cleaning service.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Gustov & Bertha Helm & her lifelong partner, Wally Bartch.

She is survived by her brothers, Gene, Lesly, Charles, their significant others; 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 4 grand-nephews, and her friend, Shirley Rothenberger & family.

**Memorials can be sent to MS Foundation & Research.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 5, 2018 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND, with visitation one hour prior.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com