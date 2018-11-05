Board of Education, Climax-Shelly Independent School District #592, Climax, MN 56523 proceedings September 17, 2018 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday September 17, 2018 at 8:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: , Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Beth Rarick, Julie Cakebread, Molly Paulsrud and Bryan Stortroen Jon Carlson. Superintendent Bill Walters, K-12 Principal Art Meyer, visitors Karen Thoreson and Deb Dale. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Beth moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the August 20, 2018 regular meeting are approved with changes recommended. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: David and Lola Monson contacted us and will fund $36,000 of projects again this year. (Chrome Books-WIFI Upgrades) Jonathan Vonesh Resignation Letter from Girls Varsity Basketball Coach. Superintendent’s Report: .Pre-Construction Meeting Sept. 20th, MCA Test Scores, New Staff Progress, Varsity Girls Basketball Interviews. K-12 Principal Report –Enrollment numbers and a review of the past months school events were covered. Handout was provided. . Bryan moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $175,307.31 be authorized by the following checks #50244 to #50299 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $25,555.94 for checks #50231 to check #50243 also be approved. There were no voided checks. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. OLD BUSINESS – NONE NEW BUSINESS Bryan moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the bid of Diversified Construction for $2,013,000.00 for the building addition and remodel project at Climax-Shelly School as presented with a completion date of August 19, 2019. Motion passed by unanimous vote. . Jon moved second by Bryan the following board motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the lease agreement from Kinetic Leasing for a 2018 Mini Bus as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the school board approve the annual MDE Assurance of Compliance form and have the superintendent submit electronically the required form for the 2018-2019 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. October 2018 regular school board meeting will be on Monday October 15th at 6:00pm. Beth moved Molly seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to Adjourn the meeting at 8:46 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (Nov 7, 2018)