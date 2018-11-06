Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 September 24, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:00 PM ITV Room Call to Order by Chairperson Birchem at 7:32 PM Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice-Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall, High School Principal Brian Novak, Band Teacher Liz Tange, Choir Teacher Kathy Nordine Member Absent: Treasurer Sharon Feldman Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Johnson, second by Lyon, to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, second by Trask to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carries unanimously Chair Birchem inquired if there were any Board Presenters. There was none. Chair Birchem addressed the Board informing them of the upcoming MREA Fall Conference at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd November 11-13th. If any members are interested in attending the conference they are to contact Superintendent Nelson and he will make the arrangements. Motion by Birchem, second by Johnson to approve the third and final reading of Policy 503 Student Attendance. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, second by Lyon to approve the Athletics Facilities Lease Agreement as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, second by Lyon to approve Resolution 2018/2019-02 Certifying the Maximum for the Proposed Tax Levy for 2018 payable 2019. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, second by Lyon to approve New Bus Purchase for FY19 as presented. This motion was to give Reed the ability to look at different finance options and the benefits of either gas or diesel. Reed will compile the options and make a final presentation to the Board at the October meeting. Motion carries unanimously Motion by Birchem, second by Ellis to approve Resolution 2018/2019-03, identifying Jeff Nelson, Superintendent, as Identified Official with Authority for Lake of the Woods School District. Motion carries unanimously Motion by Ellis, second by Johnson to designate Vice-Chair, Tim Lyon as voting representative to represent the School District at the North Star Cooperative’s 2018 Annual Meeting. Motion carries unanimously. At this time the Board cast their vote for the candidate. The candidate was chosen and the ballot will be mailed in. Motion by Trask, second by Johnson to approve the first reading of Policy 509, Enrollment of Nonresident Students. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business before the Board, there was none. Chair Birchem adjourned the meeting at 7:41 PM Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish November 7, 2018