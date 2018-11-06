Probate:Estate of Edward N. Bader

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate Division Probate No. 39-PR-18-199 In the Matter of the Estate of Edward N. Bader Deceased FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE OF INTENTION TO EXERCISE ALL POWERS OF A LOCAL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AS TO ASSETS IN MINNESOTA I, ADRIENNE KEARNS, the foreign personal representative of the Decedent’s Estate, state: 1. The Decedent died on March 7, 2018, a resident of the City of Placentia, County of Orange, and State of California. 2. I am the duly appointed and qualified Personal Representative of the domiciliary Estate of the Decedent in the District Court, County of Grand Forks, and State of North Dakota as Court File Number 09-P-42. 3. My address is: 668 Walnut Circle, Corona, CA 92881. 4. To the best of my knowledge no administration has been commenced and no application or petition for administration is pending in Minnesota. 5. Attached to this notice is a certified or authenticated copy of my appointment as Personal Representative and of any official bond I have given. 6. I now give notice of my intention to exercise as to assets in the State of Minnesota all powers of a local personal representative and maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minn. Stat. 524.4-205. Under penalties of perjury, I declare or affirm that I have read this document and I know and believe its representations are true and complete. Dated: June 20, 2018 Adrian Kearns SANDRA B. DITTUS Zimney Foster P.C. 3100 South Columbia Road, Ste 200 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Telephone Number (701) 772-8111 Attorneys for: Foreign Personal Representative of the Estate of Edward N. Bader Publish November 7, 14, 2018