Steve Harris Bartlette, 59

Steve Harris Bartlette, age 59, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Steve was born on August 18, 1959, in Cavalier, ND, the son of the late Harris and Irene (Gariepy) Bartlette. He grew up in Grand Forks, ND, and went to Central High School. On July 17, 1976, he married Sharon Finney and they made their home in East Grand Forks, MN. He worked 42 years as a mechanic for J.R Simplot in Grand Forks and also as a floor manager at the Chester Fritz Auditorium. He loved coaching and refereeing sports. He coached youth hockey and baseball. He was also a youth and high school soccer coach, and started the first EGF sunflake soccer team. He enjoyed family time, sports, hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church. Steve will be greatly missed.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Bartlette of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Stephanie (Jim Spangler) Bartlette of Bismarck, ND; Shawn (Amy) Bartlette of Duluth, MN; and Sarah (James) Drebelbis of Bismarck, ND; 3 grandchildren, Peyton and Macey Bartlette and Emma Drebelbis; granddog, Kona; and siblings, Dianne Hegwood of Ray, ND; Rick (Ginny) Bartlette of Grand Forks, ND; and Cindy (Terry) Bartlette of Ray, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harris and Irene Bartlette; brother-in-law, Ron Hegwood; and father and mother-in-law, Dwight and Jean Finney.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Grace Baptist Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

