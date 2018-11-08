Area communities to host Veterans Day programs

America’s veterans will again be honored by the area communities of Badger, Greenbush, and Middle River with Veterans Day Programs on November 10 and 12.

Middle River

Middle River is hosting a program on Saturday, November 10 at 4:00 pm from the Middle River School gym. Prior to the program, people will be able to view a slide show, presented by Tina Taus, that includes the names and photos of area veterans.

Lisa Warner, retired second lieutenant and a current Middle River resident, will step to the microphone to deliver the Veterans Day program speech. The Middle River Color Guard will present and retire the colors and Marlo Lorenson will perform the musical selections at the program.

Badger

Badger is hosting a Veterans Day program on Monday, November 12 at 10:00 am in the Badger School gym, an event organized by Badger teacher Brady Johnson and Badger Student Council President Alex Ylitalo.

Morris Vacura and Bob Glen will be leading the color guard at this program, and the hope is to have Badger area veterans accompany them. Local veteran Dale Hagen will deliver the Veterans Day message.

The Badger School will also have its junior high and high school essay winners read their essays. The junior high students had the topic, “Why Honor the American Flag”, and high school students had the topic, “Why My Vote Matters”.

The top three winners in the junior high “Patriot Pen” category were: Jordan Davy, Jordan Lee and Riley Gust. The top three winners in the high school “Voice of Democracy” category were: Greta Lee, Emma Gust and Bailey Maurstad. Johnson gave a special thanks to the Roseau area VFW for continuing to support and provide monetary prizes to these essay winners.

Badger students will also provide the music. The Badger band and choir will each perform a piece. Kennedy Truscinski will sing the Star Spangled Banner to open the program and Jack Burkel will play “Taps” on his trumpet to close out the program.

Greenbush

A Veterans Day program will take place in Greenbush inside the Greenbush-Middle River High School gym on November 12 at 2:00 pm. Prior to the program, coffee will be provided for veterans in the cafeteria.

To open the program, the Greenbush and Middle River American Legion will post the colors. Following the “Welcome” address by GMR Principal Sharon Schultz, GMR high school student Isabella Brockhouse will recite the “Invocation”. The public will then participate in both the Star Spangled Banner and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Next, the GMR fourth, fifth, and sixth grade choir will sing “Tribute to World War I”, a song medley from the World War I era. The GMR Concert Band will then play the song, “The Greatest Generation”, by Robert W. Smith, and GMR teacher Kent Christian will provide narration.

Local veteran Felix Korczak will then step to the microphone to deliver his Veterans Day speech. Following that speech, the GMR Choir will sing, “Tribute to the Armed Forces” by Lloyd Larson.

Prior to the retiring of the colors, GMR teacher Stacy Dahl will provide the “Introduction of Veterans” and Anissah Novacek will play “Taps”on her trumpet.