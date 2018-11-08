Daniel E. Fullerton, 69

Daniel E. Fullerton, husband of Dawn (Bernstrom) Fullerton, age 69, of Pomeroy, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at the Methodist Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Funeral Services at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, Iowa with Pastor Steven Osborne officiating. Visitation from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at the Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date. Daniel E. Fullerton, age 69, of Pomeroy, died on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at the Methodist Medical Center in Omaha, NE. Daniel Ernest Fullerton was born September 24, 1949, in Swan River, Manitoba, Canada. He was the son of Wilbert Alexander and Hazel Anne (Campbell) Fullerton. Dan graduated from Swan River Collegiate High School in 1967. He went on to graduate from Covenant Bible College in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, in 1968, the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, in 1972. Dan continued his education at the North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago, IL, where he met Dawn Bernstrom. On August 31, 1973, Dan and Dawn were married at the Brookdale Covenant Church in Brooklyn Center, MN. He graduated from North Park in 1976. He earned his Master’s Degree in 1977 from the Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA. From 1984 – 1990, Dan studied at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA, where he earned his Doctor of Ministry Degree. Dan served at the Gateway Covenant Church in Prince Albert, from 1977 – 1987, Audubon Park Covenant Church in Orlando, FL from 1987 – 1993 and the Fairmont Covenant Church in Fairmont, MN from 1993 – 2009. In Fairmont, he taught Christian Traditions and Christian Ethics at Presentation College. Dan also earned his Pilot’s license and went on to become a Flight Instructor, CFII. He served as interim at the Rochester, MN Covenant Church, in 2010. Later in 2010, he moved to the Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy, where he was currently serving. Dan was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of America and Canada as well as the Covenant Ministerium of the Midwest Conference. He served on many denominational, conference, and local boards and committees. He was currently chairman of the Board of Twin Lakes Bible Camp and a member of the AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association). He was a past member of the Sertoma Service Club of Fairmont and the Fairmont Human Rights Commission. Dan enjoyed flying, boating, water and snow skiing, fixing up his MG, renovating houses, playing piano and making puns. Survivors include his wife, Dawn Fullerton of Pomeroy; children, Amy Fullerton of Toronto, Ontario, Bethany Fullerton of Pomeroy and Jamison Fullerton of Toronto, Ontario; a granddaughter, Aurora Wehner; brothers, Larry (Helen) Fullerton of Big Lake, MN, Norman (Jean) Fullerton of Winnipeg, Manitoba, David (Barbara) Fullerton of Calgary, Alberta, Tim (Shelly) Fullerton of Calgary, Alberta and sister-in-law, Viola Fullerton of Calgary, Alberta. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Keith Fullerton. Powers Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Iowa is handling arrangements. For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net