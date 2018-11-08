Our dear mother and grandmother, Doris Mae Walz, 90, of Aurora, slipped away to be with her Savior on November 4, 2018. The long awaited journey to be with her Lord has been yearned for many years due to her failing health as she lived at the Essentia Health – Northern Pines Nursing Home. She was born on March 28, 1928, to Alvin and Deloris (Erickson) Erickson of Stephen, MN. She was the oldest of six children. Doris’ duties on the farm kept her busy during her young life. Doris married the love of her life, Harold Walz, on March 22, 1952. Their marriage was followed by five children in the first six years. They farmed for the first ten years of their union in the Karlstad area. Through a series of moves, they eventually landed in the Aurora area in 1966. Doris’ kitchen was her kingdom and her table was the gathering place for family and friends. The love and warmth around that table made all feel welcome. Doris had a cup of coffee and something good to eat when visitors showed up at her door. If that round oak table could talk it would tell stories of laughter, tears, love, and especially good company and conversations. One must not forget the amazing food served at that table. Doris’ family always made time to visit “Granny”. She waited with open arms for those visits. Her life was devoted to her love of the Lord and the love for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold; one son, Albert; two brothers: Don and Dale Erickson; a sister, Prisilla “Toody” Nelson; as well as her parents. Doris is survived by her children: Pam Walz, Paulette (Alan) Dunn, Patty (Robert) Palmi and Penny (Larry) Erickson; grandchildren: Carmen Larson and her children Savannah, Luke, Carly, and Blake; Carrie Palmi and her daughter, Ashton; Phillip and Aaron Park; Kirsten (Adam) Wredberg and their children Owen and Sadie; Laurissa (Steve) Brunk; Sarah and Caleb Walz; one brother, Glenn (Carol) Erickson; and a sister, Micky Egstad; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Essentia Health-Northern Pines Nursing Home for their excellent care of our beloved mother. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Aurora with Pastor John Jacquart officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.