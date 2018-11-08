Kittson County (MN) Board Proceedings

Kittson County Board Proceedings October 16, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Commissioner Wikstrom was absent. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the October 2, 2018 County Board meeting. Meeting with the County Board was Scot Olson, Kittson County Emergency Management Director. Olson presented the 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant for Board approval. The grant is for $15,018 and has a matching component from the County. Olson also provided an update on efforts to put together a cross border emergency response agreement. Any agreement would have to be approved by the Governor. A meeting of border governments will be meeting in Roseau on October 29. Participating entities are Kittson, Roseau, Lake of the Woods and Pembina Counties as well as the Rural Municipalities of Montcalm, Emerson-Franklin, Stuartburn, and Piney. Olson is also finishing up work on the County’s Continuation of Operations Plan. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $15,018. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Amount Kittson County 19,838.00 Bernstrom Oil Co 3,166.82 Kittson Soil & Water 18,600.00 CHS Ag Services 3,478.98 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 Clinicare Corporation 9,117.00 MII Life 23,774.63 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB: 3,562.94 Moan Grading 11,340.61 Global Software 4,850.00 Universal Recycling Technologies 5,752.65 Grindeland Flooring & Masonry 6,302.50 Wenck Associates Inc 24,700.50 Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson PLLC 5,055.00 R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc 240,468.74 Johnson Oil Company 6,013.41 Further 19,094.40 Kittson County DAC 9,744.14 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,569.15 Kittson County Highway Dept 7,498.03 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,527.50 Lake Superior College 2,775.00 PERA 0156-00 23,483.78 Marco 3,614.21 United Valley Bank 34,057.41 Markit 28,000.00 Kittson County Agricultural Society 2,500.00 MCCC M & I Lockbox 11,919.27 Kittson County Historical Society 15,250.00 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 8,940.00 Kittson Soil & Water 15,750.00 Northwest Regional Development 5,487.71 Northwest Regional Library 16,250.00 NW Mental Health Center 7,816.50 Ingeman Trucking 7,610.83 SeaChange 6,057.64 Kittson Health Insurance 51,596.74 West Central Regional Juvenile Center 9,000.00 River Valley Farms 10,374.61 Wikstrom Telephone Co Inc 7,012.67 143 Payments less than $2000 57,879.86 Ziegler Inc 3,009.83 Johnson Oil Company 4,609.02 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does itinclude individuals who received federal, county or human service aid. Meal Reimbursements: $42.16 Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson presented the Department’s 3rd Quarter Revenue/Expenditure Report and a review of the most recent quarter’s fraud investigation report. She also presented the 2019 contract for “T.H.E. Bus” services with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, a request to proceed with upgrade/migration of the CaseWorks electronic documentation software, and a request for improvements in the Social Services office. Johnson was instructed to proceed in getting quotes for remodeling work. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the contract with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council to provide “T.H.E. Bus” services for 2019. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve proceeding with the CaseWorks upgrade and migration. Final cost to the county is expected to be $5,743 after Federal cost share. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. He informed the Board that all that remains of the work on CSAH 22 was paving the deck and approaches as well as some guardrail and striping, engineering staff are out inspecting bridges, and some mowing still remains in zones 4 & 7. He concluded by distributing new bus route maps for 2018-2019. Meeting with the County Board was Deputy Pat Klegstad of the Kittson County Sheriff’s department. Klegstad brought the grant agreement from for the 2017 Operation Stonegarden grant for signatures and asked the County Board for approval to apply for the 2019 grant. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the Sheriff’s Department applying for 2019 Operation Stonegarden funding. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to accept the Delinquent Solid Waste Accounts as presented and assess the respective real estate property for taxes payable 2019 as per the Kittson County Solid Waste Ordinance. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to reappoint Dan Finney to another 4 year term on the North Kittson Rural Water District board. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to move the first board meeting in November to November 5 at 9:00 a.m. due to November 6 being Election Day. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve a family medical leave for Lane Nordin beginning on or about November 2. The County Board gave County Administrator Christensen some possible dates for holding the annual joint ditch board meetings with Roseau and Marshall County. The 3rd Quarter 2018 financial reports were presented for information. The Board adjourned to November 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CHAIRPERSON ATTEST: Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator