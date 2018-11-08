Notice of Kittson County (MN) Sheriff Sale

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office has impounded the following vehicles and will sell at public auction: #6. Abandoned 2001 Honda Accord, silver in color, starts and runs great; vehicle comes with a clear title – Mileage: 205306 VIN: JHMCG56411C011765 #8. Seized 1998 Dodge Durango 4X4, Green in color, starts and runs, needs battery, comes with clear title – Mileage: 194956. VIN: 1B4HS28Y2WF187859 Vehicles are located by the fairgrounds in Hallock, MN. Public viewing is recommended on all vehicles being sold. The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office will be selling Seized vehicles. The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting sealed bids on the above vehicle. Vehicle will be sold “AS IS” with title. The sealed bid will be accepted from November 9th, 2018 at 8:00 A.M. until November 16th, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. Bids may be mailed or dropped off at the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office, please mark the envelope with the vehicle number, make and model. The winning bidder will be notified that they are the high bid. The winning bidder has until November 23rd, 2018 to pay for and remove the winning vehicle. The bid for the above vehicle listed must be taken by winning bidder. Please mail sealed bids to: Deputy Patrick Klegstad Kittson County Sheriff’s Office 410 5th St. So., Suite 102 Hallock, MN 56728 Vehicles must be sold pursuant to MN statute 168B.08. Vehicles purchased must be removed from the impound lot within one week of sale. Vehicles must be paid with cash or a cashiers check, all sales are final.