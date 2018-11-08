Public invited to area Veterans Day programs

googletag.pubads().definePassback(‘\/6785150\/BENN\/Page1’, [ 728.0 , 90.0 ]).display();

The Tri-County School and Karlstad American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting the surrounding areas Veterans Day program in the Tri-County School gym, Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Lancaster School is excited to invite you to the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony on Monday, November 12, at 2 p.m. in the West Gymnasium of Lancaster School.

Marshall County Central and American Legion Post 427 are proudly hosting a Veterans Day Presentation for the students and public on November 12, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in the Marshall County Central High School gym. This year’s presentation will feature keynote speaker Senator Mark Johnson.

For details on these programs, see this week’s North Star News!