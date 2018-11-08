Public invited to area Veterans Day programs

| | 0

googletag.pubads().definePassback(‘\/6785150\/BENN\/Page1’, [ 728.0 , 90.0 ]).display();

The Tri-County School and Karlstad American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting the surrounding areas Veterans Day program in the Tri-County School gym, Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Lancaster School is excited to invite you to the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony on Monday, November 12, at 2 p.m. in the West Gymnasium of Lancaster School.

Marshall County Central and American Legion Post 427 are proudly hosting a Veterans Day Presentation for the students and public on November 12, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in the Marshall County Central High School gym. This year’s presentation will feature keynote speaker Senator Mark Johnson.

For details on these programs, see this week’s North Star News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment