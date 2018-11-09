Melroy and Avis Wiskow married for sixty years

It all began 60 years ago when Avis Magnuson, a senior at Roseau high school, and two of her girl friends rode the school bus to the Cities to watch Roseau play in the state hockey tournament.

At the time, she worked at Nelson’s Café while going to school and rented a room from Grace Oie.

“When we got back to town the bus dropped us off at Christy’s Café,” Avis said. “After we had a cup of cocoa I was walking one of the friends to her home when Roy (Melroy Wiskow) and his cousin, Ole Wiskow, came driving by and stopped.”

With a shy grin, Roy commented, “It was February 22 (1958) and it was raining. I told them we would give them a ride – they would get wet out there. I drove a 1954 Ford.”

“We had to go for a ‘little drive’, of course, and made a date,” Avis laughed. “We made a date for Wednesday … he never showed up!”

Turns out this young fella’s excuse was legit – at the time he was working in the woods for Olaf and Selmer Waage at their logging camp and because the weather turned so warm, muddy roads made for difficult driving.

“I went back Saturday because I knew where she (Avis) worked,and went back every Saturday night pretty much after that until we got ‘hooked up’.”

On October 18, 1958, the couple exchanged wedding vows at the Concordia Lutheran Church at Ross, Minn. Parents of the bride were Alvin and Alice Magnuson of Ross; the groom’s parents were Marshall and Viona of Strathcona.

Attendants were Avis’ sister, Shirley Magnuson, and Roy’s brother, Roger Wiskow.

“It was a very small wedding – immediate family and a few very close friends,” said Avis. “Only cake and ice cream was served. The folks couldn’t afford a big wedding.

“I sewed myself a dress for the wedding. Roy wore a suit he brought from England when he was in the service.”

The couple went to International Falls for their honeymoon and then set up housekeeping on Melroy’s parental farm. Prior to this time, Marshall Wiskow had worked in the woods for a number of years and had built his own sawmill on the farm. Tending to their farm land as well, brought him and Viona to being the founders of the Northland Threshing Bee.

Roy and Avis were milking up to 60 dairy cows until 1991 when they decided to go out of the business. They purchased a house in Greenbush which became their new residence in 2007.

The Wiskows have three children: Earl of Greenbush, Angie (Rodney) Truscinski, Greenbush, and John (Susan) of Anoka, Minn. Their grandparents to Nicole, Steven, Matthew, and Amanda.