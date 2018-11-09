Russell “Rusty” Farstad, age 67, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Rusty was born on May 13, 1951, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Kenneth and Donna (Sanders) Farstad, Sr. He was raised in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School. He worked his whole career for Crystal Sugar in East Grand Forks until unfortunately having to retire due to disability. In his spare time he enjoyed travelling to the western states, fishing and being outdoors, going to the casino, and watching football and hockey but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Rusty is survived by his mother, Donna Farstad of East Grand Forks, MN; brothers, Kenneth (Maggie) Farstad, Jr., of East Grand Forks, MN, and Richard Farstad of Moorhead, MN; nephews, Corey Hjelmstad of Drayton, ND, Scott Hjelmstad of East Grand Forks, MN, and Jim (Tina Haaven) Farstad of Warren, MN; niece, Janelle (Chris) Schryver of East Grand Forks, MN; grandnieces and nephews, Randi (Tyler Stevens) Hlavac, Kenadi Schryver, and Thea, Eli, Jeb, and Sadi Haaven-Farstad; and great grandniece and nephew, Lily and Weston Stevens. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Farstad, Sr., sister, Judy Hjelmstad, and brother in law, Kenneth Hjelmstad.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour before the service.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota