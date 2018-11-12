Heritage VB takes Consolation Champ at tourney

On October 24, the Heritage Patriots girls volleyball team traveled to the Twin Cities to take part in the Minnesota Association of Christian School state tournament.

With the graduation of two seniors and loss of last seasons second team All Conference player, Katie Russell, due to injury, this looked to be a rebuilding year for the young Patriots. “We were so blessed to have freshmen Savannah Johnson take over the setter position…Katie’s shoes were not easy to fill, but Savannah did a fantastic job, without her we would have been lost,” said coach Karen Wikstrom.

The Patriots finished the season with an 11-5 record and entered the MACS state tournament as the fifth seed.

Game 1 found the Patriots playing the Owatonna Sabers whom they beat earlier this season. “The Saber hitting was just too much for us this time and we were sent 3-1 into the consolation bracket,” says Coach Wikstrom.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!