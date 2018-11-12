Sharon Marie Peterson, 60

Sharon Marie Peterson, age 60, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Sharon was born on September 4, 1958, in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of the late Victor and Mary Jane (Neutgens) Kruchten. She was raised in Fergus Falls, MN, and graduated from Fergus Falls High School. Afterwards, she went to Minnesota State Community and Technical College and graduate with a degree in accounting. On September 25, 1981 she was married to George Peterson in Battle Lake, MN, and they made their home in East Grand Forks, MN. She worked as a Senior Tax Adviser at H and R Block in Grand Forks, ND, and for Crystal Sugar in the scale house during the beet harvest seasons. In her spare time she loved to knit, crochet, bake, and spend time with her family.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband, George Perterson of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Chad (Jenny) Peterson, Amanda (Steve Sackett) Peterson, and Shawn (Mandy Hejlik ) Peterson, all of Grand Forks, ND; 8 grandchildren; and siblings, John (Donna) Kruchten, Roseanne Kruchten, Mary Kay (Ed) Norice, Patricia (Michael) Annoni, Lynn (Tom) Ritzdorf, and Thomas (Cheryl) Kruchten; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Mary Jane Kruchten.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota