Myron E. Heddan, 81, of Badger, MN. passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Olga Heddan (Holter); brothers, Alvin, Earl and Rudy; sisters, Irene Botko and Helen Roggenbuck and special friend Delores Olson. He is survived by brother, Milo (Arlys) Heddan and sister, Doris Van Raden and many nieces and nephews.

Myron was born October 12, 1937 in Badger, MN to Albert and Olga Heddan. He was raised on the family farm south of Badger and graduated from Badger High School in 1957. After high school he went on to serve in the US Army. He worked as a cement mason, traveling to many locations including the Iron Range and the Minneapolis area. He retired from the Cement Masons Union.

Following retirement he enjoyed spending time on his farm in Badger and working on his old tractors. He was a lifetime member of the Northern Threshing Bee in Strathcona, MN. He was a member of the Greenbush Legion Post 88 and Badger VFW. He also enjoyed his friends at the Twins Café in Badger. He lived in Badger until approximately a year ago when he moved into the LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN.

He lived in Badger until approximately a year ago when he moved into the LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN.