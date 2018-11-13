Peggy Ann Castle, 79

Peggy Ann Castle passed away peacefully on November 5, 2018 at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by her family, at the age of 79.

Peggy was born on December 7, 1938 in Roseau, MN to Mildred (Armstrong) and William Yates. She attended the Badger School and graduated in 1956. She was united in marriage on November 3, 1956 to Edgar Castle Jr. She worked on the family farm near Badger and for a short time at Polaris Industries.

Peggy enjoyed going to the casinos, playing cards and especially playing bingo. She also enjoyed traveling with Junior, fishing and camping. She will be remembered as a hard-worker, but most of all, she will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who treasured time with her family. Blessed be her memory.

She is survived by her children, Chet (Karen) Castle of Badger, MN, Linda (Ron) Flemming of West Fargo, ND and Tina (Kevin) Johnson of Wannaska, MN; brother, Robert (Marsha) Yates; grandchildren, Heather (Delray) Johnson, Jerad (fiancé, Sarah) Smith, Trent, Travis and Tyler Castle, Kristen (Andy) Ellenson, Courtney (Jon) Neubauer, Jana (Deriek Welin) Kukowski, McKenzie and Kylee Johnson; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Easton and Ashlyn Johnson, Riley and Bentley Smith, Kendall Hougard, Leah and Hadley Ellenson, Brynlee Neubauer, and Jaxon Castle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar Castle Jr. in 2010; daughter, Ellen Smith in 2014; and sisters, Bonnie Tauer, Joylee Haaby and Jean Baker.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 10that 11:00 AM at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Badger. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at Badger City Cemetery.

