Ronnie Wiskow, 63

It is with great sadness that the family of Ronnie Lyle announces his passing on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the age of 63.

Ronnie was born on September 24 1955 to Lyle Wiskow and Betty (Palm) Wiskow in Roseau, Minnesota. He spent his childhood in Baudette and attended school there, graduating in 1974.

Ronnie worked in the construction field his entire adult life, starting out by working on power lines and then moving on to building log cabins in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, he lived in Denver, Colorado for a few years, settling in Auburn, Washington where he continued honing his skills as a master carpenter.

Ronnie was an avid fisherman, tying his own flies, spending all of his spare time on the rivers and lakes of the Pacific Northwest. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Ronnie is survived by his mother, Betty Curran of Buffalo, Mn.; brothers, Bryan Denver, Co. and Allan Buffalo, Mn.; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by; father, Lyle; brother, Rory; and sister, Joni.

Memorial services for Ronnie will be held Saturday November 17 at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church 1200 Hwy 25 South Buffalo, Mn 55313.