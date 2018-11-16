Holm speaks at Karlstad’s Veterans Day program

The stands were full of students and local residents paying tribute to area veterans at the Tri-County School gym on Monday, November 12.

Speaking at the event was CPT Dawn Holm, who serves as a Medical Service Corps Officer with the North Dakota Army National Guard State Medical Detachment in Bismarck, ND.

Holm noted that this year’s Veterans Day marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day in 1918, when Germany surrendered to the Allies at the end of World War I. Armistice Day was later changed to Veterans Day by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In her remarks, Holm described the character traits of a veteran, and noted that less than 1% of the American population serves in the military currently.

She urged the students and community members to encourage young people to see joining the military as a good thing, as not everyone goes to college after high school. Holm said that young people today are discouraged from entering the military, even by their parents.

For more on Holm’s remarks, see this week’s North Star News!