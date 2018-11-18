Carl N. Klein, 81, passed away October 8, 2018, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with his daughter Natalie by his side. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for a number of years.

Carl was born in Warwick, North Dakota, on January 27, 1937, to parents Fred and Esther (Peterson) Klein. At an early age, he moved with his family to Minnesota, growing up and attending school in Oklee. He entered the U. S. Army and served in France. He settled in the Tacoma, Washington area and married Bernice Seiglock. To this union, a son Kenneth was born.

He later moved to California, where he met and married Teresa Mares, who had a daughter Maria. To this union three more children were born, Steven, Natalie and Brenda. In the 1970’s, the family moved to Baudette, Minnesota, where Carl served as Lake of the Woods County Sheriff. He never lost his love of the country life and raised hogs and beef cattle at his Baudette farm, and later by Blackduck. He finished his law enforcement career in the Twin Cities. Later upon retirement, he moved with his family to several locations, including Talmoon and Grand Rapids, MN, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Texas and New Mexico. Always the outdoorsman, he hunted, fished and trapped, most of his life. As a teenager, he became interested in taxidermy, and his bedroom looked like a wild animal refuge. He loved to explore new places, and meet different types of people around the country. He was hard-working, imaginative, creative, and very caring under his sometimes tough image.

According to his wishes, a private memorial was held, with his ashes being returned to his childhood home in MN.

He is survived by his children, Ken Hooper and his mother, Bernice, of Washington, Maria (Arizona), Steven (Florida), Natalie (New Mexico) and Brenda (Colorado); five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren); siblings Vernon (Satellite Beach, FL), and Laura (Clyde) Moen (Thief River Falls, MN); sister-in-law Fe (Arlo) Klein of Seattle, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Arlo, Viola Kvasager, Roberta, and Gordon, as an infant., sister-in-law Jeanette (Vern) Klein and brother-in-law, Bjarne Kvasager.

May he rest in peace. Condolences may be sent to Natalie Klein, P. O. Box 157, Prewitt, NM 87045 or Laura Moen, 17717 142ndAve. NE, Thief River Falls, MN 56701.