Kittson one of four counties with lowest budget increase for 2019

The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting Monday, November 5. The meeting was moved to Monday, as Election Day was Tuesday.

In committee reports, Commissioner Joe Bouvette noted that Kittson County was one of only four Minnesota counties to have a 1% or less budget increase for 2019. The counties with minimal increases were Kittson, Big Stone, and Cass at 1%; and Benton at .95%.

All other counties raised the budget from 2% up to 17%. Neighboring counties of Roseau and Marshall increased by 3%.

These numbers were part of a 2019 budget survey from a recent Association of Minnesota Counties meeting Bouvette had attended.

For more on the county board meeting, see this week’s North Star News!