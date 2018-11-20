James “Jim” “Jimmie Lee” Lee Gowan, 61

James “Jim” “Jimmie Lee” Lee Gowan, age 61 of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Oslo, MN, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, AZ.

Jim was born on September 14, 1957, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of the late James and Marjorie (Pape) Gowan. He grew up in the Oslo, MN, area and graduated from Oslo High School in 1975. He then graduated from Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN. On March 4, 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Karen Hoff, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oslo, MN. In 2005, they moved to Arizona where he worked at Southwest Rock Products in Queen Creek, AZ. Jim was a Man of God and a faithful servant of Alcoholics Anonymous and had 28 years, 11 months, and 7 days of sobriety, totaling 10,569 days.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Karen Gowan of Mesa, AZ; son, Jeremy (Nadine) Gowan of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Caleb, Afton, and Grey Joshua; brothers, Jerry (Lori) Gowan of Oslo, MN, and Jeffrey (Roxanne) Gowan of Grand Forks, ND; sister, Julie (Paul) Schneibel of Manvel, ND; sister-in-law, Laurie (Gale) Pawlowski of Mahnomen, MN; mother-in-law, Sharon Driscoll of East Grand Forks, MN; and father-in-law, Arden Hoff of East Grand Forks, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie Gowan; son, Joshua Gowan; and brother-in-law, Craig Hoff.

Funeral Service: 10:00 am on Monday, November 26, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a 6:30 pm Prayer Service on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Elim Lutheran Cemetery in Alvarado, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota