Stephanie Smith, 44

Stephanie Smith, age 44, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Stephanie was born on August 4, 1974, in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Ronald and Carol (Jenzer) Smith. The family moved to East Grand Forks and she graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1992. She then attended the University of North Dakota before transferring to North Dakota State University where she received a Bachelor’s of Art in Psychology. She then went to graduate school at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, IL, and received her Master’s in Family Counseling and Therapy with Honors. She then moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she worked as a counselor for children with autism. Later, she moved to Florida to be with her sister Stacy and worked in childcare services. In 2013, she moved back to East Grand Forks where she has lived ever since. She will truly be missed by all her family and friends.

Stephanie is survived by her mother Carol Smith of East Grand Forks, MN; and her aunts and uncles, Jen and Michael Phaller of Bagley, MN, Tim and Laurie Jenzer of Excelsior, MN, and Richie and Jeanette Smith of Wilkes Barre, PA; as well as several cousins and her special niece, LeLa. She was preced in death by her father, Ronald; sister, Stacy; brother, Christopher; maternal grandparents, Ina and Herman Jenzer; and paternal grandparents, Sandra and Stanley Zackaraviez.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm on Friday, November 23, 2018, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN, at a later date.

