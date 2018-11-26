STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 60-PR-18-2181 In Re: Estate of Audrey F. McGrath, Decedent. AMENDED NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 26, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Polk County Justice Center, 816 Marin Avenue, Crookston, Minnesota, on a Petition for the Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will and Testament dated December 22nd, 2015; and for the appointment of Carmen J. Brule, whose address is 19457 260th St NW, Crookston, MN 56716, as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 11-19-18 /S/ Anne M. Rasmusson / ME Judge of District Court Dated: 11-19-18 /s/ Kathy Narlok/ME Court Administrator Neil Law Firm, P.C. Gerard D. Neil MN# 0134879 418 3rd St NW PO Box 477 East Grand Forks, MN 56721 Telephone: (218) 773-0808 Facsimile: (218) 773-2355 e-mail: gerard@egflaw.com (November 28 & December 5, 2018)