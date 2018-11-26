Shirley Jean (Gunderson) Monson, 79, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks.

Shirley was born July 2, 1939, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Marvin & Fay (Miller) Gunderson. She attended elementary schools in Emerado and graduated from Northwood High School. She later attended Aaker’s Business College.

She married Richard Monson on June 4, 1964, at First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks where they have been long time members.

Shirley worked as an Accounting Assistant for the Grand Forks County Recorder office and retired in 1995. She later worked for Widman’s Candy for 17 years.

She enjoyed baking, shopping, serving others, writing cards & letters and playing cribbage and cards. She also enjoyed spending time at Island Lake. She was an immaculate housekeeper and her level of generosity cannot be overlooked. She was a good example of the “perfect wife”.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Richard; stepchildren, Curt (Cindy) Monson, Terry (Tony) Silvestrin, and Guy (Roxanne) Monson; brother, Donald (Maxine) Gunderson; nieces, Diane (Doug) Remer, Janet (Randy) Severson and Michelle (Chris) Potter; nephews, Roger (Gail) Crane, Kevin (Jackie) Crane and Michael Gunderson along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Phyllis Crane.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church.

Interment: Memorial Park North Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com