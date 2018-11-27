Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings November 14, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, November 14, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Boespflug moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on October 22, 2018. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the agenda as presented. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The following policies were presented for the first reading: 401 Equal Employment Opportunity 402 Disability Nondiscrimination Policy 403 Discipline, Suspension, & Dismissal of School District Employees 404 Employment Background Checks 405 Veteran’s Preference 406 Public & Private Personnel Data 407 Employee Right to Know 408 Subpoena of a School District Employee 409 Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions, & Creations 410 Family & Medical Leave Policy 412 Expense Reimbursement 413 Harassment & Violence 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults 416 Drug & Alcohol Testing 417 Chemical Use & Abuse 418 Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School 419 Tobacco Free Environment 420 Students & Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections & Diseases 422 Polices Incorporated by Reference 423 Employee-Student Relationships 425 Staff Development 427 Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers Simonson moved that BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 595, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the general election of the voters of the district held on November 6, 2018, was in all respects duly and legally called and held 2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 3874 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of three (3) school board members for four year term vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the general election as follows: Lindsey King 1696 Matt Foss 1598 Tom Piche 1496 Jami Frize 1392 Robert Simonson 1160 Write-In 25 3. Candidate King, Candidate Foss, and Candidate Piche, having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four-year terms beginning the first Monday in January 2019. 4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Black and upon roll call vote the following voted in favor thereof: Simonson, Thompson, Boespflug, Piche, Useldinger, Black and the following voted against the same: None Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Boespflug moved to purchase a 2018 or 2019 pickup for maintenance staff with a maximum purchase price of $31,000. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to purchase a 8’2” V-XT steel Boss plow with installation from Bert’s Truck Equipment in the amount of $6,280.00. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to accept the following resignations: Gail Hobus, NH Custodian effective November 1, 2018 Todd Adams, Bus Driver effective November 21, 2018 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to terminate the employment of the following employees: Nick Karel, Bus Driver effective October 30, 2018 Hailey Webster, NH Paraprofessional effective November 2, 2018 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire the following people: Cody Aarvig, Bus Driver beginning October 17, 2018 Kourtney Sinjem, NH Paraprofessional 7.5 hrs/day beginning November 9, 2018 Dan Vatnsdal, 9th Grade Basketball Coach Austin Clifton, CMS Paraprofessional 6.75 hrs/day beginning November 15, 2018 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to reassign Holly Larson as the Behavior Strategist. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve a lane change for Christina Haaven from B Step 4 – $41,865 to B15 Step 4 – $43,195 for the 2018-19 school year. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved that Cheryl Hanson, New Heights paraprofessional, has met the requirements to receive an additional $2.00 per hour as required by the MSEA – Paraprofessional contract effective November 1, 2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the October 28, 2018, payroll in the amount of $11,863.64. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount EGF Arts & Crafts Council Senior High Music Travel 2,500.00 Hardware Hank Robotics 500.00 Robert & DeAnn Zavoral Central Middle School Library 50.00 EGF Blue Line Club Senior High Boys Hockey Travel 825.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $3,875.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #114829 through #115026 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $554,702.92 Food Service Fund 02 82,156.54 Community Education Fund 04 13,567.72 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 12.49 Activity Fund 21 13,567.87 Electronic Fund Transfers 566,375.88 Total Payments $1,230,383.42 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 8:09 a.m. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on November 26, 2018. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (Nov 28, 2018)